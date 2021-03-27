KARACHI: Sindh Information Technology Minister Taimur Talpur has claimed that the traffic display system on Google Maps was developed by the Sindh government and handed over to Google.

Sindh minister Taimur Talpur made the shocking claim while speaking on the floor of the Sindh Assembly on March 25.

“IT ministry pioneered the red and blue lines that are visible on Google maps and indicate the situation of traffic in different areas,” he claimed.

Social media users have criticized the Sindh IT minister for his remarks in which he had claimed that the traffic indication system on Google Maps was developed by the Sindh government.

“Jab aap traffic mein ho.. Google mein dekhein red line white nazar aey ye bhi Google ko Sindh hakumat ne diya hai” PPP Sindh IT Minister Taimur Talpur 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/XqQ38VzXBI pic.twitter.com/lKWnnXV4Tg — Arsalan Taj (@ArsalanGhumman) March 26, 2021

Google Maps is one of the most important tool for road navigation in the world. It not only helps you reaching your desired destination without any physical assistance.

However, the minister talking exclusively with ARY News on Saturday explained that he made these Google Maps remarks in a lighter mood during the Sindh Assembly session.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon had inaugurated a “social media and traffic monitoring unit” on March 19.

AIG Memon visited Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) traffic Iqbal Dara’s office where he inaugurated the unit and reviewed the traffic police’s performance.

The unit is aimed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the port city’s busy roads using the web mapping service, Google Maps and social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

