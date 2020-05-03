Sindh govt withdraws decision to resume spare parts’ businesses

KARACHI: The Sindh government has withdrawn its notification for allowing the spare parts’ dealers and importers to resume businesses amid coronavirus lockdown, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The assistant commissioner took back the permission letter for reopening the spare parts’ businesses after issuing the new letter.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner had granted permission to the spare parts’ dealers and importers to resume activities after restricting them to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the government.

The representatives of auto parts dealers expressed disappointment over the withdrawal of the notification by the provincial authorities.

They said that the trade of spare parts is necessary to resume transport facilities for the citizens and goods transporters. They added that the dealers have agreed to follow the SOPs but the latest decision was taken without providing any solid reason.

On May 2, the Sindh government had granted permission to 35 more factories to resume operations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a notification issued by the Sindh home department, factories related to garments, textiles and the sugar industry have been allowed to resume their operations to complete their pending orders.

A total of 408 factories had been allowed to function in the province by the government.

The units would be bound to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid coronavirus outbreak, the notification reads.

