Sindh govt allows 35 more factories to open up, above 400 units allowed to function till date

KARACHI: The Sindh government has granted permission to 35 more factories to resume operations in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

In a notification issued by the Sindh home department, factories related to garments, textiles and the sugar industry have been allowed to resume their operations to complete their pending orders.

Read More: Factories in Karachi’s Site Area resume their operations

A total of 408 factories have now been allowed to function in the province by the government.

The units would be bound to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid coronavirus outbreak, the notification reads.

Read More: A total of 373 industrial units allowed to resume operations in Sindh

It may be noted that the Sindh government had allowed 373 industrial units to resume their operations in the province in the past amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The interior ministry of Sindh has further directed the industrial units to regularly submit details of their employees working on the projects and keep the working strictly import related.

Comments

comments