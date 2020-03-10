KARACHI: Sindh’s Health department on Tuesday banned entry of general public in the offices of the department, situated at Sindh Secretariat building, as preventive measure to deal with the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a notification issued on Tuesday, general public has been barred from entering the Sindh Health department offices, located at the Sindh Secretariat building.

Only staff of the department will be allowed to enter the offices.

It may be noted that with the confirmation of nine new cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Karachi on yesterday, the tally has jumped to 13 in Sindh and 16 in Pakistan.

Read more: Eight new coronavirus cases surface in Karachi as tally jumps to 16 in Pakistan

Earlier in the day, an emergency meeting of provincial health department recommended closure of educational institutions to the Chief Minister of Sindh amid emergence of nine new cases of novel coronavirus in Karachi.

The meeting chaired by Health Minister of Sindh Azra Pechuho had also decided to issue an advisory for ban on gathering at public places and immediately setting up coronavirus information desks at all hospitals across the province.

The health officials meeting which was attended by representatives of the health ministry, district health officers (DHOs) and representatives of major hospitals in the province, also decided to issue an advisory today for 14 days local quarantine.

Comments

comments