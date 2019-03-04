KARACHI: Sindh health department has devised special action plan ahead of remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to be held in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The health department appointed Dr Arif Niaz and Dr Zafar Mehdi as focal persons while special instructions were issued to administrations of government and private hospitals.

According to the plan, special medical teams will also be deployed inside hotels while a convoy of 60 ambulances of Edhi, Chhipa, Aman Foundation and other hospitals will move alongside with teams.

Read More: PSL security: Full-dress rehearsal held in Karachi

Special directives were issued to Aga Khan, Liaquat National, Jinnah, Civil, Abbasi Shaheed hospitals and Benzair Trauma Center to be on high alert. The government-administered hospitals were asked to ensure availability of medicines till completion of the tournament.

An eight-bed hospital will be established inside National Stadium while ambulance services will also be put on high alert.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had confirmed that Karachi will be hosting all the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Read More: Karachi police chief reviews security situation ahead of PSL matches

Sources said the matches have been shifted to Karachi from Lahore amid current escalation with India.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had rescheduled the remaining matches also, the matches which were scheduled to start from March 7 earlier, now will take place between March 9 until 17.

Following the latest development, a full-dress rehearsal of the security arrangements was held in Karachi by law enforcement agencies including officials of Rangers, police and other forces.

The security personnel conducted a drill transporting team from airport to hotel and subsequently moving them to stadium. The rehearsal was conducted at Nipa roundabout, Karsaz, Dalmia, Jail chowrangi, and other nearby arteries.

Comments

comments