Cancer patient seeks ban on Gutka in petition in Sindh High Court

KARACHI: A patient who suffered from mouth cancer on Thursday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking a complete ban on Gutka and other hazardous items in order to save others from contracting the disease, ARY NEWS reported.

Cancer patient Yousuf informed the bench that he was suffering from the disease after started eating the hazardous substance. His wife told the court that the family have no means for medical treatment of the disease.

The petitioner said that Gutka and other hazardous substances being openly sold in the city. Thousands of people chewing it and contracting cancer, the applicant said.

He pleaded for imposing complete ban over making and selling Gutka.

The bench admitted the plea and issued notices to Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Health and the I.G. Sindh ordering them to explain why the dangerous substance being sold despite a ban imposed on its making and sale.

On February 10, Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed that the petitioner seeking a ban on Gutka and other harmful substances has died.

Muzammil Mumtaz Advocate, the petitioner’s counsel, informed the high court bench that petitioner Naseem Haider died of mouth cancer and his mother and sister have appeared in the court.

Naseem Haider’s sister informed the bench that her two brothers died painful deaths due to use of Gutka and pleaded for a complete ban over the harmful substance.

A division bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar heard petition against making and selling gutka and other harmful substances.

Gutka is a preparation of chewing tobacco made of crushed areca nut, tobacco, catechu, paraffin wax, slaked lime and sweet or savory flavourings.

