Sindh’ nominees for IGP not accepted to Centre: Governor Imran Ismail   

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that changing Inspector General of Police (IGP) of any province is the prerogative of its chief minister and he was only playing the role of a bridge between the federal and provincial governments on the issue, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking during the ARY NEWS programme ‘Off The Record’, the governor Sindh said that the names for the IGP conveyed from the Sindh province are not accepted to the federal government.

“The federal government has asked the province to send new names,” he said while rejecting any sense of injustice with the province in this regard.

The governor said that the delay was caused after they had to take the provincial stakeholders into confidence over the matter. “The provincial government should show some restraint over it,” he said adding a name was almost agreed but later the prime minister did not consider it.

He, however, said that they could mull over any better names conveyed from the province. “The prime minister has directed me to build consensus with the province over a name for the IGP Sindh,” he said adding they also want to resolve this matter urgently.

He further said that the chief minister has refused to talk to him over the matter of IGP Sindh during a telephonic conversation between them today.

Imran Ismail said that under the section 11 of the police order, it is the prerogative of the federation to send names for appointing an IGP in any province and they would convey some names to the provincial government.

