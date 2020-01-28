Sindh ministers express concern over delay in new IGP Sindh appointment

KARACHI: Provincial ministers on Tuesday expressed their concern over the delay in appointment of a new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh in the province after the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took them into confidence over his meeting with the Prime Minister Imran Khan a day before, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, a meeting of the provincial ministers chaired by the chief minister was held on Tuesday, where Murad Ali Shah took the cabinet into confidence over his yesterday’s meeting.

The chief minister said that the prime minister has assured him of replacing the incumbent IGP Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam. “It was told during the meeting that a notification for the appointment of a new IGP Sindh will be issued today,” the sources said while quoting the chief minister during the meeting.

The provincial ministers on this expressed their concern over the delay in the appointment despite an assurance from the premier. “It is astonishing for us that the assurance is yet to be fulfilled,” the ministers were quoted.

Earlier in the day, following the address of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam at the Capital Police Office (CPO), Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the police officer to Islamabad forthwith.

Sources said that IGP Kaleem Imam left for the federal capital after receiving the orders by the Prime Minister’s Office. Political circles are terming the meeting ‘very important’.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IGP, during his address at the CPO, had claimed,” My transfer is not that much easy.”

He had alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to remove him from the province and added, “We all work under the law of the land.”

Referring to the ceremony, he said that an inaugural gathering was named as a farewell ceremony for him. “Seems like Sindh government wants to save money of my farewell party.”

