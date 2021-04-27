KARACHI: Sindh reported as many as 1084 Covid-19 cases and 19 more associated deaths during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As many as 19 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,624 and 1084 new cases emerged, according to CM Murad.

He added that so far 3,549,387 tests have been conducted against which 280,355 cases were diagnosed.

The CM said that currently, 12,466 patients were under treatment. He added that the condition of 541 patients was stated to be critical, including 46 shifted to ventilator.

According to the statement, out of 1084 new cases, 468 have been detected from Karachi.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah yesterday announced COVID restrictions in the province in wake of rising virus cases, closing down schools, colleges and imposing limits on restaurants, attendance at public and private offices besides also banning inter-city transport.

Read More: Educational institutes, inter-city transport shut as Sindh announces COVID restrictions

Addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly building alongside provincial ministers, the chief minister had said that they have restricted attendance at government offices to 20 percent and the remaining staff would work from home.

“They will be given their tasks and will remain in touch during duty hours on phone,” he had said.

In private offices, 50 percent of staff will be ensured and in case of violation, the workplace will be sealed, the chief minister had said.

Comments

comments