ISLAMABAD: Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal on Thursday met with Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters related to water shortage and Indus River System Authority (IRSA) were discussed.

Sindh minister in the meeting compliant to the prime minister about the unfair distribution of water by IRSA among provinces.

“IRSA not giving Sindh its due share of water. TP link canal was opened despite objection from 3 provinces,” Siyal told PM Imran.

Taking notice of Sindh irrigation minister concerns, PM Imran Khan has summoned Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Chairman Rao Irshad Ali Khan tomorrow.

The provincial government previously claimed that the province had been denied its due share of water with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari blaming theft of water from canals in Punjab.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman yesterday slammed the federal government for opening the Taunsa-Panjnad link canal despite objections from three provinces.

In a message on Twitter, the PPP leader said that TP link canal was first opened on May 4 but was closed when Sindh’s member protested over its opening.

“There is an acute shortage of water in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Tharparkar due to opening of TP link canal,” said Bilawal Bhutto.

An unpleasant incident was reported to have occurred in Irsa’s Tuesday meeting in Islamabad where the Sindh member, Zahid Junejo claimed that he was insulted by IRSA Chairman Rao Irshad Ali Khan during a meeting on Taunsa-Punjab (TP) link canal.

“Mic was thrown over me by the IRSA chairman during the meeting just for demanding Sindh’s due share of water”, he had claimed.

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday said that it had detected a water theft of 50 percent in the Sindh province between Sukkur and Kotri Barrages.

