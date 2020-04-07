COVID-19: Police arrest 218 more for violation of lockdown in Sindh

KARACHI: As coronavirus lockdown in the Sindh province entered its 16th day on Tuesday, the provincial authorities have apprehended 218 more people and registered 71 cases against the violators today, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, during the entire period of lockdown, overall 3700 people had been arrested and 1018 cases registered against them.

“49 people were held in Karachi today and booked under 49 new cases,” the police authorities said adding that 13 people were arrested in Hyderabad and 50 people were nabbed in Sukkur.

At least 9 violators of lockdown were taken into custody by police in Larkana and 4 cases were registered against them.

It must be noted that under a lockdown there is a complete ban on public movement, social and religious gatherings across the province under the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 in view of the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

With 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Sindh’s tally has jumped to 932, thus so far.

According to the health department’s latest report, the province has saw 17 deaths and 253 have recovered their lives.

As per breakup, 15 of the deceased were from Karachi and 2 deaths were reported in Hyderabad, the health department said.

Overall Sindh has conducted coronavirus tests of 9713 out of which 932 came out positive. As many as 662 people are under treatment in the various hospitals of the province.

