KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to establish medical college for students and teaching hospital in Hala, district Matiari, ARY News reported.

According to details, the provincial government has decided to allocate Rs20 million for the establishment of new medical college and teaching hospital in Matiari district. The project will be completed with a cost of Rs4 billion.

The provincial govt has also decided to establish biosafety labs in seven govt-run hospitals of Sindh province.

The biosafety labs will be established in Civil Hospital Karachi, Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad, Dow University Hospital Ojha Campus, Khairpur Medical College hospital, Peoples Medical College Shaheed Benazirabad and Chandka Medical College Larkana.

The govt will allocate Rs4 billion for the new biosafety laboratories.

Read More: Inventory list of three major Karachi hospitals sought by federal govt

Moreover, the Sindh government also plans to start Community Mental Health program with a cost of 20.7 million rupees.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah announced to present the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 on Wednesday.

“The provincial budget will be presented on Wednesday before being approved from the cabinet on the same day,” he said.

“Health department will be given priority in the provincial budget for next fiscal year,” he said while expressing his resolve to serve the masses.

Comments

comments