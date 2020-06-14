Inventory list of three major Karachi hospitals sought by federal govt

KARACHI: Ministry of National Health has issued a written order notifying Sindh government to abide by a few requirements before operations of three major hospitals of the provincial capital are handed over to the federal government, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The ministry has stopped the provincial government from hiring new staff at Jinnah hospital, National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

The federal government has sought a detailed inventory list of all medical equipment and expensive machinery present in the three healthcare facilities.

The provincial government is not allowed to relocate any equipment or machinery out of the establishments.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on January 19 that three major hospitals under Sindh government’s administrative control will be taken over by the federal government in a few months.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the federal authorities have been holding consultations with the Sindh government on a smooth transfer of the hospitals’ control to centre.

