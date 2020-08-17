Sindh minister orders action against schools violating closure orders

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday took notice of early reopening of educational institutions in the metropolis and directed authorities concerned to suspend the registration of schools that violated closure orders, ARY News reported.

The provincial education minister took strict notice of reopening of schools in several areas of Karachi and issued directives to secretary education and director-general private schools.

“The private schools association’s decision about reopening of educational institutions tantamount to challenge the writ of the government,” he said in a statement. The minister directed concerned district commissioners to take strict measures against the administration of schools defying government orders.

“No one would be allowed to play with lives of children,” added Saeed Ghani.

Despite clear directions from the provincial government, several private schools have been reopened in Karachi after the closure of five months due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Read More: ‘No decision taken for reopening schools from August 15 in Sindh’

On July 21, the spokesperson of the Sindh government, Senator Murtaza Wahab had said that the provincial authorities had not taken any decision to reopen schools from August 15.

While addressing a press conference, Murtaza Wahab had clarified that the provincial government would not allow reopening schools from August 15.

It was noteworthy to mention here that the private schools’ association had earlier announced to resume activities in schools from August 15 across the province.

Comments

comments