KARACHI: In a bid to tighten the nose around the people involved in irrigation water theft, Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal has shared a WhatsApp number for the general public, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Sohail Anwar Siyal while releasing WhatsApp number of the Irrigation department to highlight water theft across the province has urged the masses to record video of the water theft and share it with the Sindh irrigation department.

The video along with the date and time highlighting the irrigation water theft should be forwarded to 03330291781, the minister said.

The minister ensured that the action would be taken against the guilty within three days.

Last week, Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters related to water shortage and the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) were discussed.

Sindh minister in the meeting had compliant to the prime minister about the unfair distribution of water by IRSA among provinces.

“IRSA not giving Sindh its due share of water. TP link canal was opened despite objection from 3 provinces,” Siyal had told PM Imran.

