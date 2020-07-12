KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that Sindh has been conducting double the number of tests carried out by any province since the first coronavirus case surfaced in the country.

Speaking at a press conference, he said he was not satisfied with the number of tests being carried out in Sindh.

Sindh is conducting around 11,790 tests on a daily basis as 155,000 tests were done in the past 15 days, Murad Ali Shah said, adding Punjab is doing 5,350 tests, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4,898 and Balochistan 116.

He said the federal government had said two months back that testing capacity will be enhanced to 50,000 tests per day but still around 24,000 tests are being done daily. He added the coronavirus has been brought under control to an extent but not completely. It will be completely eradicated once a vaccine is developed to cure the disease.

He said there are 11,268 beds available for Covid-19 patients – 235 beds on one million people.

Stressing the need for ramping up testing, Murad said the provincial government is providing free testing facility in the province.

