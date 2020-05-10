KARACHI: 709 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Sindh over the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 11,480, according to the provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.

In a tweet, he said nine people died from the infection during this period, taking the death toll to 189.

Murtaza Wahab said 4,215 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours against which 709 came back positive. He added 61 people recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,081.

The following information is relevant to assess the situation of #COVIDー19 in Sindh as of 10th May 2020 at 8 AM: Total Tests 91,323 (today 4,215)

Positive Cases 11,480 (today 709)

Recovered Cases 2,081

Deaths 189 In last 24 hours, 61 people have recovered from corona in Sindh. — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) May 10, 2020

Earlier, Murtaza Wahab had announced that the provincial government has decided to establish an infectious disease hospital in Karachi to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the 400-bed hospital will be made functional soon to fight the cases related to the pandemic.

“This will be the first of its kind institute for infectious diseases in Pakistan,” he added.

