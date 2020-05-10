Web Analytics
Sindh reports 709 new coronavirus cases, nine more deaths

Sindh Coronavirus cases

KARACHI: 709 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Sindh over the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 11,480, according to the provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.  

In a tweet, he said nine people died from the infection during this period, taking the death toll to 189.

Murtaza Wahab said 4,215 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours against which 709 came back positive. He added 61 people recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,081.

Read More: Punjab allows home isolation to coronavirus patients

Earlier, Murtaza Wahab had announced that the provincial government has decided to establish an infectious disease hospital in Karachi to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the 400-bed hospital will be made functional soon to fight the cases related to the pandemic.

“This will be the first of its kind institute for infectious diseases in Pakistan,” he added.

Read More: Sindh govt issue heath advisory for public offices

