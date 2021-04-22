Sindh notifies new business closure days

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department once again changed the business closure days to Friday and Sunday, ARY News reported.

In a new notification, the provincial authorities have changed the business closure days to Saturday and Sunday in the Karachi division.

The government changed business closure days at the request of the business community.

Previously, the provincial government had ordered the businesses to remain close on Saturday and Sunday.

All commercial activities can take place from Sehr [pre-dawn meal] till 6pm five days a week.

All kinds of political, cultural, social and sports activities will be banned, as well as restaurants will be restricted to provide indoor dining facilities. Outdoor food facilities will be allowed from Iftar timing till 12:00 midnight.

Shrines, dargahs and cinema halls will be completely closed, whereas, indoor and outdoor wedding events will be completely banned.

Inter-provincial transport services will also be closed on Saturday and Sunday, the notification read.

