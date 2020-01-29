Sindh opposition parties decide to rigid stance over IGP removal  

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and other opposition parties in the Sindh province have decided to adopt a rigid stance over the removal of IGP Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, ARY NEWS reported.

The MQM-P has summoned a meeting of its parliamentary party on Thursday to mull over the overall political situation and issue pertaining to the removal of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP) in the province.

According to the MQM-P sources, incumbent IGP Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam has served well during his ongoing tenure. “The IGP should remain unbiased and refrain from indulging in politics,” they said adding that apparently the incumbent IGP was brought under political pressure.

The charge-sheet filed against the IGP from Sindh government looks like a political move, the MQM-P sources said.

They said that no action is taken against police officers involved in land grabbing and establishing petrol pumps in the province but if an officer refuses to indulge in such activities, he is not allowed to serve in the province.

Read More: Sindh’ nominees for IGP not accepted to Centre: Governor Imran Ismail

On the other hand, sources within PTI said that the deadlock on the issue would continue unless the Sindh government joins the consultation process with the governor Sindh.

“The federal cabinet has decided to resolve the matter with the consultation of the governor and chief minister Sindh,” they said adding that this behaviour from the provincial government against top police officers is becoming a cause of demoralization among the force.

Comments

comments