Sindh govt paralyzed local-body institutions: Karachi mayor

KARACHI: Lashing out at the Sindh government, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Monday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led government has paralyzed the local-body institutions, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Wasim Akhtar demanded of the Sindh government to release the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) award and hoped that the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will mull over their proposals.

The Karachi mayor maintained that the provincial government cannot escape from its responsibilities through empty claims and statements.

He said that democracy would be strengthened in the country if the government act upon their suggestions.

Read More: 'Sindh govt is neither working nor letting us work': Karachi mayor

Last year on June 21, Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar had said that Sindh government was neither working nor letting them work.

Talking to journalists during his visit to Lines Area, Wasim Akhtar had said that the whole city was going through agony due to the poor performance of the provincial government.

He had alleged that the Sindh government was deliberately creating problems for the people in Karachi and added that water crisis and prolonged power breakdowns were the major issues of the city.

The mayor had said that the provincial government had assumed control of all the departments of public service.

