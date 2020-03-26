829 ‘petty criminals’ set free in Sindh amid coronavirus scare

KARACHI: Amid fear of possible outbreak of coronavirus inside Sindh’s overcrowded jails, the prison authorities on Thursday set free as many as 829 inmates jailed for petty crimes, reported ARY News.

All these prisoners were released on bail granted to them on the directives of the Sindh High Court (SHC) chief justice.

The chief justice had ordered their release on bail amid fear of possible spread of the COVID-19 among inmates in the province.

It is to mention here that the total confirmed cases of coronavirus across the country has soared to 1,102.

Of the total, there are 417 coronavirus patients in Sindh, 323 in Punjab, 131 in Balochistan, 84 Gilgit-Baltistan, 121 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 in Islamabad and one in Azad Kashmir.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza earlier today confirmed that 21 patients of coronavirus pandemic have recovered from the COVID-19 so far and eight people lost their lives.

The virus infects 64 per cent male and 26 per cent female COVID patients across the country. Five patients are critical while most the patients aged between 25 to 40.”

