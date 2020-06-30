Major parts of Sindh plunge into darkness as Jamshoro grid station catches fire

HYDERABAD: At least 10 cities of Sindh, including Karachi, plunged into darkness after a fire erupted at a 500KV grid station in Jamshoro early Tuesday morning, ARY News reported.

According to details, a fire at the 500kv Jamshoro grid station of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) left several cities of Sindh completely without power.

A power outage was reported at Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sehwan, Thana Bola Khan, Noriabad, Kotri, Tandojam, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Thatta, and several parts of Karachi.

The power supply to Karachi was suspended too. The K-Electric, in a statement, said that the grid station provides power supply of 600 Megawatts to the city, of which 200 MW was suspended.

The blaze was contained and extinguished within two hours. Four fire trucks participated in the operation.

The power was restored in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Kotri and Karachi after seven hours of extensive repair work.

The Power Division took notice of the incident and has asked the National Transmission and Dispatch Company to submit a technical report over the fire.

Power Minister Omar Ayub remained in contact with authorities during the fire incident and monitored the situation by himself.

