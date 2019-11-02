KHAIRPUR: Sindh Police chief has taken notice of a news report of ARY News regarding forced confinement of the family of a teenage victim of honour killing in Khairpur district.

The police has registered case against the accused involved in forced confinement of the family, reported by ARY News on Thursday.

The killers, stormed a house of Kumb town in Khairpur district in February this year and kidnapped seven class student 13-year-old Rimsha Wassan. The girl later murdered in the name of honour before the family members.

After an outcry across the country and reports on media, the Sindh police was forced to arrest influential murder accused Zulfiqar Wassan, who was later sent to jail.

The victim’s mother Khursheed Begum in a video statement yesterday complained that they were being kept in confinement and forced to withdraw the murder case.

“Main accused of murder, Zulfiqar Wassan enjoying all facilities at jail even he has got a mobile phone and issuing us threats from jail for withdrawal of the case,” the mother of the victim complained.

“The supporters of the key accused are issuing threats and opening fire with weapons at our home to intimidate”, Khursheed Begum complained.

She pleaded for justice and action against the people exerting pressure on the family to withdraw the case against the killer.

Zulfiqar Wassan had confessed before police to killing the teenage girl in the name of honour.

The accused said to be wanted to Sindh police in several other murders, kidnapping for ransom and other heinous crimes.

Comments

comments