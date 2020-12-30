Sindh police decide introducing new attendance system

KARACHI: The higher authorities of the Sindh police decided to roll out a modern system for officers and personnel to mark attendance through a mobile app, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The mobile app will enable Sindh police personnel to mark their attendance after reaching a specific pin location. The mobile app attendance system will be introduced to the personnel of the Sindh Police Special Branch during its first phase.

Read: Sindh police witnesses massive reshuffle in hierarchy

It possesses a feature to detect the current location of the police officials just after logging in the software through their mobile phones.

The spokesperson of Sindh police said that the attendance app is being used on an experimental basis for ensuring the presence of the officials on the deployment areas.

