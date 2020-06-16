41 more police officers, personnel contract coronavirus in Sindh

KARACHI: 41 more officers and personnel of Sindh police have been confirmed coronavirus positive on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the Police Welfare Department, 823 personnel of the Sindh police have been tested positive for the coronavirus so far, while 229 have recovered their health from the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, eight policemen and officers have lost their lives while battling the deadly virus, so far.

According to a report prepared by National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad and conveyed to Ministry of National Health Services, overall 4,195 health workers have so far contracted the virus across the country.

During last 24 hours, 60 doctors, four nurses and 17 employees of health facilities tested positive for COVID-19, the report read.

It showed that 2,526 doctors were infected from the virus in Pakistan, followed by 1,664 employees of health facilities and 505 nurses.

Out of the total affected medics currently, 2291 of them are quarantined at their homes while 255 are being treated at various hospitals and most of them, 250, are said to be in stable condition.

