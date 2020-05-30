Web Analytics
Sindh Private Schools Association announces to reopen schools from June 15

sindh private schools association

KARACHI: All Sindh Private Schools Association on Saturday announced to open schools from June 15, ARY News reported.

Haider Ali, the chairman of the private schools association said that the schools would be opened in the line of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak,

Masks and sanitizers can be provided to the schools while thermal scanning device can also be arranged for the schools, he added.

Mr Haider Ali said that students would be called to the schools in two shifts to ensure social distancing.

It may be noted that the provincial government of Sindh, yesterday, had decided not to reopen public and private educational institutions from 1st of June.

Read more: Sindh minister opposes reopening of schools from June 1

According to a notification issued by the school education and literacy department, all the educational institutions would continue to remain closed and will not be re-opened on 1st of June.

“The date for opening of schools would be announced keeping in situation of COVID-19.”

It said that students from class 1 to VIII will be promoted in their next classes.

