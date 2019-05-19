Sindh Rangers apprehend six suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Sunday nabbed six suspects during a raid in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson of Sindh Rangers said the captured suspects were involved in various incidents of robberies in the metropolis. He said weapons, rounds and looted valuable items were recovered from their possession during raid in Ferozabad area.

The spokesman said separately the paramilitary force had foiled the attempt to steal water in Badin. He said a case had been registered against 27 persons over water theft.

He said the suspects had installed illegal water connections at 23 points.

On May 18, Sindh Rangers during an operation in Karachi had arrested two ‘most wanted target killers’ allegedly belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

The spokesperson of the paramilitary force had said the suspects were apprehended during raids in Nazimabad and New Karachi. He had said suspect Khalid was involved in murder of SHO of Sir Syed police station and the other suspect was involved in murder of a senior investigation officer of New Karachi police station.

The spokesman had said the suspects were involved in target killing, extortion and snatching of animal hides. He said the suspects had also been involved in collecting money in the name of Fitrana, aerial firing and forcing shutter down strike in Karachi.

