Sindh Rangers arrest 21 suspects in Karachi raids

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Wednesday claimed to have apprehended 21 suspects during raids conducted in different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesman, the raids were conducted in Baldia Town, Korangi, Saeedabad, Liaquatabad town, Mauripur and other areas of the metropolis by the paramilitary forces.

He maintained that the arrested suspects were involved in street crimes, drugs peddling and other heinous crimes in the city.

Later, the arrested were handed over to the police for further legal action, the spokesperson added.

Read More: Sindh Rangers arrest 19 suspects in Karachi-wide raids

Earlier on January 4, Sindh Rangers had claimed to have rounded up 19 suspects during raids conducted at different areas of Karachi.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesman, the raids had been conducted in metropolis’ areas of Baldia, Korangi, Malir City and other areas by the paramilitary forces.

The arrested were wanted in street crimes, drugs peddling and other heinous crimes in the city, Rangers spokesman had said.

Comments

comments