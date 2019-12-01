Sindh Rangers celebrating December as Jinnah’s month

Pakistan Rangers Sindh is celebrating the month of December as Jinnah’s Month, dedicated to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

According to a spokesman of Rangers, on the occasion of birth anniversary of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on 25th of this month, Rangers designated the month as “Thanks Jinnah”.

The aim to celebrate the month is to raise awareness among the people about the struggle and determination that lead to the creation of our homeland and ‘Objectives of Quaid.’

Sports activities, debate competitions among the students of schools and colleges based on struggle for freedom, paintings, essay writings and pictorial exhibitions will be organized by the paramilitary force under the banner of ‘Thanks Jinnah’.

Meanwhile, A peace walk will also be organised with the participation of civil society and educational institutes.

