Sindh Rangers, CTD kill two terrorists in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in their joint operation killed two terrorists of a banned organization in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, CTD and Rangers conducted a joint operation city’s area of Baldia Town on intelligence based report during which two terrorists of a banned outfit opened fire.

In a retaliatory fire by the forces, both of the terrorists were killed. The terrorists were identified as Adnan and Rafique.

On July 30, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police arrested two alleged target killers belonging from MQM-London.

Announcing the arrests, the Incharge CTD Ali Raza had said that the arrested individuals had been identified as Faisal Ali Khan and Nizamuddin and were part of the target killing team of the party’s Pak Colony sector.

They were planning to form new teams of target killing in the city, he had said adding that they were arrested during raids in district West area of the city.

