KARACHI: A meeting to review the security plan about the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) was held at Pakistan Rangers Sindh Headquarters Karachi.

Director General (DG) Rangers Major General Umer Ahmed Bukhari chaired the meeting, reported Radio Pakistan on Tuesday.

The meeting decided that foolproof security arrangements will be made for processions and majalis including sensitive installations.

Strategy to ensure law and order, and to keep a close eye on elements that spread any kind of religious hatred and extremism was also reviewed.

It may be noted, in order to maintain law and order situation and avoid any untoward incident on the eve of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.), the Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding and display of arms across the province on 9th of October.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, the ban has been imposed under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The ban has also been placed on public display of weapons, aerial firing and gathering of five or more people apart from Chehlum procession.

However, females, children under the age of 12, senior citizens and media persons will be exempted from this order.

