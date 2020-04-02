Sindh govt to provide ration to daily wagers at doorstep: Imtiaz Shaikh

KARACHI: In a step to provide relief to daily wagers and the needy people amid coronavirus lockdown, Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday said that the government will provide ration to them at their door step, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Imtiaz Shaikh said that the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He maintained that the ration will be distributed among the people with the help of assistant commissioners and the representatives of the UCs from Friday (tomorrow).

The minister said that the deputy commissioners have been directed in this regard.

Sindh govt orders release of funds for deserving families, ration distribution

Earlier on March 26, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had released Rs580 million for ration distribution among poor people whose livelihood had been affected due to the government’s lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

As per details, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had released Rs580 million to carry out relief work across the province in view of coronavirus emergency.

A sum of Rs20 million will be issued to every district of the province and ration will be distributed to poor people under the supervision of deputy commissioners.

