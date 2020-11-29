Sindh records 1419 COVID-19 cases in single day

KARACHI: As many as 1,419 fresh cases of the COVID-19 were recorded in the province during the last 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

“The provincial virus tally has reached 173,014 cases,” the chief minister said during a routine briefing on COVID-19 situation and added that out of the total cases reported in a day in the province, 1132 belonged to Karachi.

He said that 13 more people lost their lives while battling coronavirus, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,924 and further added that on the contrary, 151,529 patients have so far recovered in the province including 764 during the last 24 hours.

He said that 18,561 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in the province of which 770 are treated at the hospitals. “685 patients are said to be in critical condition including 61 on the ventilator,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,829 COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 43 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,985. 2,257 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,186 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 395m185, whereas, the active cases stood at 47,390.

A total of 40,369 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 339,810 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,475,508 samples have been tested thus far.

