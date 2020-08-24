Sindh decides to register madrassas as educational institutions

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday chaired a meeting of Sindh Apex Committee at Chief Minister House, ARY News reported.

Inspector General of Sindh Police briefed the session on the implementation of 16 points of National Action Plan. The secretary transport and IG Sindh briefed meeting about the installation of trackers in the motorbikes.

During the meeting, it was decided to register seminaries (madrassas) across the province as educational institutes. The Sindh Education and Literacy Department will register madrassas as educational institutions, CM told the meeting.

Seminaries play an important role in providing free education to the people, CM Sindh stated.

The Apex Committee meeting also decided to install CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points of the port city.

Street crimes

Meanwhile, provincial law secretary briefed the participants on legislation regarding street crime. Murtaza Wahab told the meeting that the law department is consulting the Sindh High Court (SHC) to legislate new laws to eliminate street crime.

Read More: Police to submit proposals for de-weaponization in apex committee today

The chief minister suggested introducing laws that guarantee strict punishments to criminals.

CPEC projects

The meeting was briefed that 12 projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are under construction in Sindh with the help of 2500 Chinese workers.

The meeting was also informed that currently, 136 non-CPEC projects are underway in Sindh with 488 foreign workers.

Moreover, the CM has directed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to restore services at Mai Bakhtawar Airport.

The Apex Committee meeting also discussed progress on Karachi Safe City Project, current security situation of Sindh and installation of trackers on motorcycles and mainstreaming of riverine forest areas.

The session was attended by senior civil and military officials.

