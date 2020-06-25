Sindh govt decides to reopen driving licence branches in Karachi

KARACHI: In step to facilitate the masses, the Sindh governemt has decided to reopen driving licence branches in Karachi under the standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

According to sources, driving licence branches likey to resume operations from June 27 after a hiatus of three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The licence department of the police has sent its proposals to the Sindh government for final nod. Meanwhile, DIG driving licence has directed the officials to reopen the branches from June 27.

Earlier on June 18, for the first time in Pakistan, the Punjab government had introduced paperless driving licence issuance system for its citizens.

The first-ever project of ‘Paperless Driving Licence Issuing System’ was initiated by the provincial government in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Central Police Office Rawalpindi.

The newly-launched one-window facility will be used for the issuance of learning driving licences to the citizens without any requirement of carrying documents. Moreover, the citizens could also renew the validity of their driving licences through the computerised system.

