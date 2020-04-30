Sindh reports 12 deaths, 358 new cases of coronavirus

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that 358 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the province over the past 24 hours, pushing the provincial tally to 6,053.

In a video statement, he said that 12 more people have died during the past 24 hours in the province, taking the number of people who have died from the disease to 112.

The 12 recent deaths over the past 24 hours are the highest number of fatalities from the contagion in the province so far, he added.

CM Murad said that a total of 54,377 tests have been conducted so far, including 2578 done over the past 24 hours. He said that 53 more people recuperated in the province during the last 24 hours, raising the number of people who have recovered thus far to 1332.

Moreover, 4721 patients of coronavirus have been under treatment including 3473 have been isolated at homes, the chief minister said. At isolation centres 741 patients have been admitted and 505 under treatment at hospitals, he added.

Murad Ali Shah said that 45 fresh cases of coronavirus reported from Karachi’s District Central, 72 cases in District South, 62 in District East, 58 cases from District West, 32 cases in Korangi and 15 cases from District Malir.

Moreover, 3 cases reported in Sukkur, 34 in Shikarpur, 5 in Hyderabad, six cases in Dadu, Sanghar reports 4 cases and one case each at Jamshoro, Thatta and Matiari.

13 each in Larkana and Khairpur and 7 cases at Shikarpur, Syed Murad Ali Shah said.

Comments

comments