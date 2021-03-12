Sindh reports 298 new cases in daily cases with one new death

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah shared Friday the daily Covid statistics of the province sharing 298 more infections have arisen today in the 24-hour span, ARY News reported.

The number of new deaths recorded due to Covid in the province today were 1 taking the total casualties to 4453.

On the other hand, the province recorded 93 recoveries from the virus today as well which meant 252,625 have recuperated from it in the province.

It may be noted that according to the CM’s briefing today, 147 out of 298 cases reporting today were from Karachi

READ ALSO: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 305 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Separately from another province of Pakistan, At least nine more patients of coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 2,147 in the province.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 305 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 75,357.

There are currently 2,850 active cases of the disease in the province. However, 70,360 COVID-19 patients have recuperated from the disease so far in the province, read the statistics.

