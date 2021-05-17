Highest third wave daily deaths reported in Sindh with 719 fresh cases

KARACHI: Covid has killed 23 more patients in Sindh, the highest casualties since the incidence of the third Covid wave, according to the daily briefing on Monday held by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah who said 719 fresh cases were reported in the 24-hour period as well, ARY News reported.

With new cases reported today, the province now stands with 299,896 Covid-19 infections reported so far since the outbreak of the virus, said CM Murad Ali Shah in his Covid briefing.

On the death toll, 23 tallied today due to Covid-19 and virus-led complications, conceded by Sindh in the past 24 hours, the province has suffered 4,824 deaths so far.

The CM Murad said further that 53 patients receive medical aid with ICU ventilators at present due to Covid.

For the breakup of all infections reported today, he said 374 (or about 52 per cent) belonged to Karachi.

READ ALSO: 44 more die of Covid-19, 1,700 fresh cases emerge in Punjab

It may be noted that today Punjab reported 44 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 9,411.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 1,700 fresh infections were detected during the same period, raising the number of confirmed cases to 327,362.

Comments

comments