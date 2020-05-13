Sindh reports 731 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

KARACHI: Sindh recorded 731 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 13341, according to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In his regular video message on the coronavirus situation, Murad Ali Shah said that 16 more people have died in Sindh from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 234.

He said 4,223 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours against which 731 came back positive. He added 606 people recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,835.

Murad Ali Shah said that 585 news case have emerged from Karachi today.

He said 10,272 patients are under treatment, including 8840 in home isolation, while 919 are being kept at isolation centres and 513 at different hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that 607 patients have been recovered from coronavirus in past 24 hours.

In a statement Murtaza Wahab said, it is maximum number of recovered patients in a day. “These patients have defeated the disease by keeping them in isolation,” government spokesperson said.

On a grim note, Wahab said that 15 patients of COVID-19 died in the province in past 24 hours.

“We should follow precautionary measures against novel coronavirus as a civilized nation,” Murtaza Wahab further said.

