Sindh reports 1,983 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths  

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus claimed six more lives and infected as many as 1,983 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that six more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,968 in the province.

He maintained that out of the 1,983 new COVID-19 cases, 1,702 emerged only in Karachi. The chief minister said that 561 more people defeated the coronavirus today, adding that 120,481 patient infected with the virus were currently under treatment at different hospitals in the province.

Read More: Sindh records 11 deaths, 1336 new Covid cases today: CM Sindh

Earlier on November 30, Sindh had recorded 1,336 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said in his daily briefing on the pandemic situation.

The province had noted 11 Covid-19-related deaths in the span taking the overall provincial death toll to 2,935.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah had said 13,169 people had tested for the infection in Sindh in the past 24 hours noting that with new covid-positive figures emerging the total number of people, having contracted the viral, had surged to 174,350 cases.

