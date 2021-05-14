Sindh reports 714 more COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths   

KARACHI: Sindh has reported 714 new cases of Covid-19 and 13 deaths during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that at least 13 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the provincial death toll to 4,793.

714 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 297064, he added.

The chief minister said that 11,110 samples were tested in a day, which detected 714 cases.

Earlier on May 13, with the resurgence of coronavirus, reinforced by new variants only making it more communicable, Sindh province had reported on Thursday 881 daily Covid infections and two new deaths in the past 24-hour period.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah had said in his daily briefings that day that out of total Covid cases emerging today, Karachi accounted for 409 of them (or about 46 per cent).

These fresh cases reported in this 24-hour period, were diagnosed in 13,021 tests conducted in the province in total, the CM had said.

