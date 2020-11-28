Sindh reports nearly 1,400 COVID-19 cases in a day

KARACHI: As many as 1,389 more people got infected from COVID-19 in the Sindh province during the past 24 hours on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Giving a routine briefing on COVID-19 situation in the province, Murad Ali Shah said that the positive cases were reported after they performed 9,072 tests in the province during the past 24 hours. “We have so far performed 1,961,855 tests in the province so far.”

“A total of 14 patients lost their battle against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 2,911 in the province,” he said.

The chief minister further said that as many as 150,765 people have recovered from the deadly infection in the province so far including 1,650 overnight.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

Pakistan recorded as many as 3,045 fresh Covid-19 infections and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The total number of infections thus far reported across the country has reached 392,356 with the addition of new cases while the death toll from the highly infectious disease has soared to 7,942.

A total of 48,223 tests were conducted over the previous 24 hours, out of which 3,045 turned out to be positive. The positivity ratio of cases stands at 6.3, the NCOC said.

The number of active coronavirus cases has climbed to 46,861 while 672 people recovered yesterday, pushing the number of those recuperating from the disease to 337,553. At present, 2,172 of the patients under treatment are said to be in critical condition.

