Sindh reports nearly 350 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours  

KARACHI: Sindh province on Friday once again reported nearly 350 COVID-19 cases in the province with two more people succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Giving a daily update on the COVID-19 cases in the province, the chief minister said that 339 fresh cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Sindh during the last 24 hours.

“We have performed 10,615 coronavirus tests in the province during the last 24 hours,” Murad Ali Shah said adding that out of 339 positive cases, 194 are from Karachi.

He further said that 182 virus patients have recovered in the province during the period while 4808 people are still under treatment as they battle against COVID-19.

“Most of them, 4,501 patients are isolating at their homes while six are in isolation centres,” CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said adding that 301 virus patients are being treated at the hospitals.

Pakistan COVID-19 tally

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 661 more people tested positive for the deadly coronavirus across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 317,595.

According to the latest update shared by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC), eight people died from COVID-19-related complications during this period, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,552.

Some 33, 898 tests were conducted across the country during the previous 24 hours. There are 8,335 active cases as more than 302,708 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan.

493 of the Covid-19 patients under treatment in hospitals are in critical condition, the NCOC said.

