Sindh reports record 74 coronavirus deaths in single day

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday 74 more people died of the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours – the highest number of fatalities in the province since the outbreak of the virus.

In a statement on the coronavirus situation, he said the number of people who have succumbed to the virus in Sindh has soared to 1343. 1,539 new cases of the coronavirus emerged, raising the provincial tally to 81,955, he added.

1,539 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in Sindh in the past 24 hours after 8,464 tests conducted in the province, he added.

Murad Ali Shah said that 1,093 people were discharged to their respective homes after recovery across the province, taking the tally of recoveries to 45,616.

The chief minister said that 35,026 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh, including 33,482 quarantined at homes, 88 at isolation centres and 1,456 at hospitals.

Moreover, 660 patients under treatment at hospitals are in critical condition and 92 of them are on ventilators, he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that from total 1,539 new coronavirus cases detected in the province in past 24 hours 689 were reported in Karachi.

