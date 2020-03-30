Sindh reports two more coronavirus deaths, provincial tally rises to 5

KARACHI: Sindh on Monday reported two new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial tally to five, ARY News reported.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho confirmed the two deaths in Karachi. The patients were 52 and 66 years old and had been diagnosed with COVID-19 three days ago.

“We can confirm 2 more deaths in Karachi from coronavirus as of this morning. The 66 and 52-year-old had underlying renal & respiratory diseases & had acquired COVID19 through contact at the Raiwand Ijtima,” said Sindh Health Department in a Tweet.

We can confirm 2 more deaths in #Karachi from #COVID19 as of this morning. The 66 and 52 year old had underlying renal & respiratory diseases & had acquired #COVID19 through contact at the Raiwand Ijtima. This brings the total number of deaths in #Sindh to 5. #SindhHealth — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 30, 2020

According to the Sindh Health Department, Karachi has 222 cases of the novel coronavirus, Dadu one and Hyderabad seven. 265 cases were detected in pilgrims quarantined in Sukkur upon return from Iran. Seven cases have been detected in Larkana.

There are a total of 171 cases of local transmission.

Thus far 18 deaths from the disease have been reported in the country, while 28 have made full recoveries after contracting coronavirus.

