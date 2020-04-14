Sindh airs reservations over Centre’s decision to reopen businesses

KARACHI: The Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab says the provincial government has reservations over the Centre’s decision to reopen businesses despite a spike in coronavirus cases.

Speaking on ARY News’ Power Play talk show today, he said a stricter lockdown is needed to contain the contagion. He added the provincial government proposed that the Centre take a unanimous decision on the extension of the lockdown.

Murtaza Wahab said the Sindh CM offered to follow suit if the prime minister takes certain decisions in this regard.

Explaining the province’s future strategy to stem the pandemic, he said the provincial government will work out standard operating procedures (SOPs) that it will ensure are implemented in letter and spirit.

Those who won’t implement the SOPs will not be allowed to carry out business activities, Murtaza Wahab warned, stating that the economy can be put back on track but a life lost because of the pandemic can’t be brought back.

Businessmen will be responsible for the safety of their employees, he maintained.

The federal government thinks the coronavirus pandemic is under control in Pakistan despite the fact that the country has not yet seen aggressive testing, which he said, would bring to light the actual number of patients.

