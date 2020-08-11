Sindh allows resumption of inter-provincial transport service

KARACHI: The Sindh government has allowed the resumption of inter-provincial transport service under-designed standard operating procedures (SOPs), in the wake of coronavirus threat.

This was announced by the province’s Transport Minister Syed Awais Shah on Tuesday. The transporters will comply with the SOPs set by the Sindh government and added that passengers would be bound to wear face masks.

The transporters have been directed to ensure social distancing between the passengers. The minister has warned of action against the transporters if SOPs were violated.

Sindh on Monday lifted lockdown restrictions on various businesses allowing cinemas, theaters, hotels, restaurants, gyms, tourist spots and shrines to reopen after a hiatus of five months.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, all kinds of public transport have also been allowed to operate under the government-defined health guidelines to prevent the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the province.

The provincial government lifted the restrictions on beauty parlors, gyms and playgrounds and allowed sporting tournament (indoor and outdoor) without spectators and hotel stay under the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

