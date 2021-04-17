Sindh sees seven more Covid deaths, 673 new infections

KARACHI: Sindh has reported 673 new cases of the novel coronavirus and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the Covid-19 situation in Sindh said that overall 12,022 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and 673 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed.

The total deaths reported since the first outbreak in the province stand at 4,551.

Today 330 more patients recovered in the province increasing the number of recovered patients of coronavirus in Sindh to 2,60,122.

Out of the total 673 new cases in the province, Karachi reported 408 Covid infections.

Coronavirus claimed 112 more lives across the country over the past 24 hours. The number of total deaths has soared to 16,094, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 750,158 as 4,976 new infections surfaced during the same period.

As many as 65,279 samples were tested, out which 4,976 turned out to be positive with a 7.62 per cent positivity rate. The number of active cases has soared to 79,102.

The total number of people recuperating from the disease stands at 654,956.

