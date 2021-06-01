Sindh govt likely to raise salaries of employees in budget 2021-22

KARACHI: Sindh government has planned to raise salaries and pensions of the employees in the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22 budget, citing sources, reported ARY News on Tuesday.

As per details, it has been recommended to raise salaries of the current and pensions of the retired government employees up to 15 per cent.

Employees from grades 1 to 15 likely to get 15% raise in their salaries in the upcoming budget, while it has been proposed to raise salaries of employees of grade 16 and above up to 10pc.

Meanwhile, the proposals to increase pensions of the retired employees and increase in the minimum wage of the workers have also been finalised.

Sources aware of the development relayed that the Sindh government likely to present the fiscal year 2021-22 budget in the second week of June.

Last month, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has also announced that the federal government is going to raise salaries in the upcoming budget 2021-22.

“We are going to make an announcement regarding an increase in salaries of the government employees in the upcoming budget,” he had said while addressing a presser.

