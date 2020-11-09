Sindh introduces security-featured smart cards for vehicle registration

KARACHI: The Sindh government has brought in a modern system for registration of vehicles replacing the conventional registration book with a security-featured MVR smart card.

Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said the government has started issuing security-featured smart cards, which are equipped with the most modern security features. Vehicle owners will now be able to obtain this card instead of the registration book as proof of registration, he added.

He said the security-featured smart cards will not only eliminate the menace of fake registration of vehicles but also will help law enforcement agencies to determine their ownership without any hassle.

The minister said the excise and taxation department had already introduced an online tax payment facility for motorists. He reiterated that providing facilities to people is the foremost priority of the provincial government.

Earlier this year, the Sindh Assembly had passed the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2020 to replace the old registration book with the security-featured smart card.

Chawla, who is also Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, tabled the bill that brought amendments to the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 to create the provision in the existing motor vehicles registration law for the security-featured card to register vehicles.

